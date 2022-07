While the nominations were only announced yesterday, Showtime has already kicked their Emmy campaign for 7-time nominee Yellowjackets into high gear. Really high gear. Showtime flew banners over New York and Los Angeles to support their series. You can see photos below, but my personal favorite is “Misty, you crazy talented b*tch.”

Yellowjackets is nominated for seven Emmys including Drama Series, direction, writing, lead actress (Melanie Lynskey), and supporting actress (Christina Ricci).