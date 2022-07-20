You voted! We voted! And here are your 2022 Cooler Award nominations. But before we reveal the winners in print (after unveiling them on the Water Cooler Podcast last night), we here at Awards Daily want to thank all of you who voted and participated in our 7th iteration of the Cooler Awards. We received a record number of votes, and we love the passion you all showed in carefully selecting your choices. We also had more write-in responses than we’ve ever had, which we incorporated into the final poll. As a reminder, each category has six nominees unless there was a tie (a “tie” defined as being within one percentage point of the previous nominee).

So, let’s keep that momentum going and mark your calendars for August 12 when we begin final round voting for the Cooler Awards!

The leaders of the Cooler Awards weren’t all that different from the selections made last week by the Television Academy. HBO Emmy front runners Succession and The White Lotus both led the nominations with 8 each thanks to broad recognition of their massive casts. AppleTV’s Comedy Emmy front runner Ted Lasso followed with 6 nominations. After that, the readers and staff of Awards Daily had some very unique surprises in store for the 2022 Cooler Awards.

Check out your 2022 Cooler Award nominees…

Outstanding Drama Series

Euphoria

The Gilded Age

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Tawny Cypress, Yellowjackets

Laura Linney, Ozark

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Annie Murphy, Kevin Can F**k Himself

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Joe Keery, Stranger Things

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Ghosts

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Heléne Yorke, The Other Two

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

MAID

Midnight Mass

Station Eleven

Under the Banner of Heaven

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Margaret Qualley, MAID

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Renee Zellweger, The Thing About Pam

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series

Naveen Andrews, The Dropout

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Nick Robinson, MAID

Wyatt Russell, Under the Banner of Heaven

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Samantha Sloyan, Midnight Mass