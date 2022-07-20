You voted! We voted! And here are your 2022 Cooler Award nominations. But before we reveal the winners in print (after unveiling them on the Water Cooler Podcast last night), we here at Awards Daily want to thank all of you who voted and participated in our 7th iteration of the Cooler Awards. We received a record number of votes, and we love the passion you all showed in carefully selecting your choices. We also had more write-in responses than we’ve ever had, which we incorporated into the final poll. As a reminder, each category has six nominees unless there was a tie (a “tie” defined as being within one percentage point of the previous nominee).
So, let’s keep that momentum going and mark your calendars for August 12 when we begin final round voting for the Cooler Awards!
The leaders of the Cooler Awards weren’t all that different from the selections made last week by the Television Academy. HBO Emmy front runners Succession and The White Lotus both led the nominations with 8 each thanks to broad recognition of their massive casts. AppleTV’s Comedy Emmy front runner Ted Lasso followed with 6 nominations. After that, the readers and staff of Awards Daily had some very unique surprises in store for the 2022 Cooler Awards.
Check out your 2022 Cooler Award nominees…
Outstanding Drama Series
- Euphoria
- The Gilded Age
- Kevin Can F**k Himself
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Tawny Cypress, Yellowjackets
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Annie Murphy, Kevin Can F**k Himself
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Joe Keery, Stranger Things
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Ghosts
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Other Two
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Heléne Yorke, The Other Two
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Molly Shannon, The Other Two
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- MAID
- Midnight Mass
- Station Eleven
- Under the Banner of Heaven
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
- Margaret Qualley, MAID
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Renee Zellweger, The Thing About Pam
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series
- Naveen Andrews, The Dropout
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Nick Robinson, MAID
- Wyatt Russell, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Samantha Sloyan, Midnight Mass