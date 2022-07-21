The Good Nurse will be released in Fall of 2022 by Netflix.

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Screenplay By: Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Based on the Book: The Good Nurse by Charles Graeber

Producers: Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, Michael A. Jackman

Executive Producers: Ari Handel, Glen Basner, Jonathan Filley, Josh Stern

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich

Synopsis: Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.