Awards Daily is proud to present this exclusive clip of the upcoming film Ali & Ava from BAFTA-nominated director Clio Barnard (Dark River, The Selfish Giant, The Arbor). Starring Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions, Killing Eve) and Claire Rushbrook (Secrets & Lies, Enola Holmes), Ali & Ava sets an affecting and tumultuous midlife love story in Barnard’s frequent setting of Bradford, West Yorkshire. The film premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Directors Fortnight selection.

Synopsis:

Both lonely for different reasons, Ali and Ava meet through their shared affection for Sofia, the child of Ali’s Slovakian tenants, whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava’s warmth and kindness, and Ava finds Ali’s complexity and humour irresistible. Over a lunar month, sparks fly and a deep connection begins to grow. However, the legacy of Ava’s past relationship and Ali’s emotional turmoil at the breakdown of his marriage begins to overshadow their newfound passion. Enveloped in music and imbued with humor,

Ali & Ava is a compelling contemporary love story written and directed by BAFTA-nominated Clio Barnard.

Ali & Ava will be released by Greenwich in New York on July 29 and in Los Angeles and additional markets on August 5. It will debut on Amazon and AppleTV on August 23.