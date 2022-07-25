Emmett Till’s story is one of the worst in our history and one of the most well-known. It’s an example of the kind of fear and hysteria that led to the racist degradation and dehumanization of Black citizens during the Jim Crow South. The film is slated for release in October, which is the sweet spot for the Oscar race.

“Witness the power of a mother’s love. See the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son, Emmett.

In theaters this October.

DIRECTED BY: Chinonye Chukwu

WRITTEN BY: Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chinonye Chukwu

CAST: Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Haley Bennett.

In the 1960s, Bob Dylan wrote a song about it.