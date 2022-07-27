Today, Netflix released the teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion animation version of the classic Pinocchio. Needless to say, the film looks to be gorgeously rendered and should be a major contender in the Animated Feature category at this year’s Oscars. Not going to lie, I even got a little choked up by the end of the brief clip.

Check it out below!

Synopsis:

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award® winner Tilda Swinton. Director: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Writer: Guillermo Del Toro and Patrick McHale

Producers: Guillermo Del Toro, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico (Shadow Machine), Lisa Henson (Jim Henson Company)

Composer: Alexandre Desplat

Production Designer: Guy Davis

Co – Production Designer: Curt Enderle

Art Director: Rob Desue

Animation Supervisor: Brian Hansen

Director of Photography: Frank Passingham

Puppet Supervisor: Georgina Hayns

Editor: Ralph Foster

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman

Pinocchio will be released in select theaters in November and on Netflix in December.