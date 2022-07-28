LOS ANGELES, CA (July 28, 2022) — The Oscar®-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival is, once again, proving animation is the future when it comes to entertainment. The 18th edition, happening from August 11-20, 2022 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, unveiled its diverse selection of animated short films, including Emmy Nominee Colman Domingo’s New Moon.

New Moon, written by and starring Colman Domingo, follows an imaginative surrealist journey of a young boy and his mother chasing their inner city dreams. Adapted from his one-man play, “A Boy And His Soul,” this short also gives insight into Domingo’s upbringing, serving as a “love letter to West Philly and Black mothers and sons.” Other stellar standouts include Aaron Hughes’s Five Cents, starring Emmy Award-winner Brian Cox (Succession); Ninety-five Senses, directed by Jerusha Hess (Austenland, Napoleon Dynamite, Don Verdean) and Jared Hess (Minecraft, Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer (Minecraft, Masterminds, Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life), featuring Tim Blake Nelson (Nightmare Alley, Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs); Joseph Pierce’s Scale (Cannes Selection 2022); The Castro Sisters, Domenica and Constanza Castro’s We Are Here (Sundance Selection 2022); as well as Lukas von Berg’s Saint Android (Cannes Cinéfondation 2021), among others.

The full list and schedule of animated shorts include:

Friday, August 12 , 2022 @ 12:00 PM PST – Adult Animation

A Guitar in the Bucket

Angulos de la Hora

Chilly and Milly

FALL OF THE IBIS KING

Freedom Swimmer

Holy Holocaust

Invisible Eyes

Love, Dad

More Than I Remember

New Moon

Night

Ninety-five Senses

Other Half

Saint Android

SCALE

She Dreams At Sunrise

Slouch

Sprite Fright

Tehura

The Awakening of the Insects

The Chemical Factory

THE CLEARING

The Fall

The Island of Us

The Law of the Jungle Gym

The Originals

The Record

The Seine’s tears

What I Had to Leave Behind

Zoon

Sunday, August 14, 2022 @ 5:00 PM PST – Kids Animation/Family Films

A Cartoon of a Cat Sleeping

Cool For You

Depths Of Night

Nounours

The most boring Granny in the whole world

The Ocean Duck

The Social Chameleon

About HollyShorts Film Festival (HSFF) #HSFF2022

The annual Academy Awards® Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival will celebrate its 18th year in August 2022. HollyShorts (HSFF) brings together top creators, industry leaders, and companies and has launched many filmmakers into the next stages of their careers. HollyShorts, regular on MovieMaker Magazine’s “Top 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee list”, also engages its community and spotlights short films year-round through monthly screenings, panels, and networking events. HollyShorts Film Festival will take place in-person between August 11-20th, 2021 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, with the annual Awards Gala set to take place on August 20th, 2022.

ABOUT BITPIX

Born out of the Oscar® Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival, Bitpix is a new Premium AVOD platform, featuring the world’s best short films. The platform is already live in alpha mode and available via Bitpixtv.com. Bitpix is streamed through the app for download on Airplay, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, AppleTV, Chromecast, IOS, Roku.