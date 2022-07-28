Exclusive clip from Episode 5 of Apple TV+’s hit new series, Black Bird.

As Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: if he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), he will be freed; completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.

In this clip from Episode 5, dropping Friday, July 29, Larry tells Jimmy about a girl he may have abducted.

Black Bird episodes drop every Friday, with the finale on August 5.