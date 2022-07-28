After debuting in front of showings of Jordan Peele’s Nope, Universal has just dropped the first trailer for Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the famed American physicist and one of the creators of the atomic bomb.

Starring longtime Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy in the title role, Oppenheimer features an all-star cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Angarano, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, and Matthew Modine. It is an adaptation of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer is set to arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.