Nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).
The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies:
- News Categories – Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
- Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).
”At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO.
In addition to celebrating this year’s nominees in 64 categories, the National Academy is proud to honor two giants in the news/documentary world with Lifetime Achievement Awards:
- Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour for news. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
- Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker for documentary. He is one of the world’s leading natural history filmmakers, making many landmark series including Life on Earth, The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.
The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.
The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv
All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
Categories to be presented on Wednesday, September 28th at the NEWS Event
(Subject to change)
- Outstanding Live News Program
- Outstanding Recorded News Program
- Outstanding Emerging Journalist
- Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
- Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
- Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
- Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
- Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
- Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
- Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
- Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form
- Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
- Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
- Outstanding Live News Special
- Outstanding Recorded News Special
- Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
- Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
- Outstanding Live Interview
- Outstanding Edited Interview
- Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
- Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
- Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
- Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
- Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
- Best News Coverage—Short Form
- Best News Coverage—Long Form
- Outstanding News Program in Spanish
- Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
- Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
- Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish
- Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
- Outstanding Writing: News
- Outstanding Research: News
- Outstanding Direction: News
- Outstanding Video Journalism: News
- Outstanding Editing: News
- Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: News
- Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News
- Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report
- International Emmy for News
- International Emmy for Current Affairs
Categories to be presented on Thursday, September 29th at the Documentary Event
(Subject to change)
- Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
- Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
- Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
- Outstanding Investigative Documentary
- Outstanding Historical Documentary
- Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
- Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
- Outstanding Nature Documentary
- Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
- Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
- Outstanding Short Documentary
- Best Documentary
- Outstanding Interactive Media
- Outstanding Interactive Media: Innovation
- Outstanding Writing: Documentary
- Outstanding Research: Documentary
- Outstanding Direction: Documentary
- Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
- Outstanding Editing: Documentary
- Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
- Outstanding Music Composition
- Outstanding Sound
- Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
- Outstanding Promotional Announcement