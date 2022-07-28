Nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies:

News Categories – Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

”At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO.

In addition to celebrating this year’s nominees in 64 categories, the National Academy is proud to honor two giants in the news/documentary world with Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour for news. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker for documentary. He is one of the world’s leading natural history filmmakers, making many landmark series including Life on Earth, The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

Categories to be presented on Wednesday, September 28th at the NEWS Event

(Subject to change)

Outstanding Live News Program

Outstanding Recorded News Program

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

Outstanding Live News Special

Outstanding Recorded News Special

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Outstanding Live Interview

Outstanding Edited Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Best News Coverage—Short Form

Best News Coverage—Long Form

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Outstanding Writing: News

Outstanding Research: News

Outstanding Direction: News

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

Outstanding Editing: News

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

Outstanding Technical Achievement: News

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

International Emmy for News

International Emmy for Current Affairs

Categories to be presented on Thursday, September 29th at the Documentary Event

(Subject to change)

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Outstanding Historical Documentary

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Outstanding Short Documentary

Best Documentary

Outstanding Interactive Media

Outstanding Interactive Media: Innovation

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

Outstanding Research: Documentary

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Outstanding Music Composition

Outstanding Sound

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

Outstanding Promotional Announcement