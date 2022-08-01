Megan’s taking off this week, so ADTV’s own Jalal Haddad joins the Water Cooler Gang in this week’s podcast. We dive into Jordan Peele’s latest comedy/horror/sci-fi mashup Nope, starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun. Then, FX/Hulu’s surprise hit The Bear captivated audiences, including many within the Film Twitter community. Why has this Chicago-set series struck such a nerve? Will it strike a similar nerve with the Television Academy next year?

But first, we take a look at the current Emmy landscape and see what, if any, surprises remain. The Television Academy starts voting next week, but it feels that many categories are already all sewed up. Until they’re not…

We close the podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

