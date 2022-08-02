We here at AwardsDaily have been online a long time, probably longer than many of you dear readers have been alive. We were here when it was straight HTML code. We were here when it shifted to blog software and the regrettable days that opinion-based news swallowed up objective-based news, and here for the social media exodus that has very nearly wiped out the blogs. But social media is now in a stage of decline (I think, could be wrong) because they have created too much of a hive mind. Meaning, Twitter mostly likes to comment about stuff ON Twitter, read about stuff ON Twitter or Facebook.

But there are other ways of reaching audiences that don’t necessarily mirror the end-empire of Roman times. One of those ways would be newsletters. This is a way for people who maybe don’t follow Twitter every day can get news items or reminders of our posted stories here on Awards Daily.

To that end, we have launched our Substack newsletter. We still have our Breaking Newsletter, which will not be a daily feed. If you’re interested – it’s free and ad-free for now. That might change in the future, but we will give fair warning if/when it does.

We also link out our newsletters to Twitter so if you are following us there you can get this too.