Netflix is placing its movies at various festivals rather than doubling them up, it looks like. Bardo likely going to Telluride, White Noise at Venice and New York, now, Glass Onion is closing out the London Film Festival, per the Hollywood Reporter:

The Netflix feature — starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — will have its European premiere on Oct. 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, drawing the curtain on the 66th edition of the event, which will open with Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical on Oct. 5.

Knives Out just missed an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, though it seemed very close. I imagine the new one will run along similar lines (social justice-themed whodunnit), which hits the sweet spot for the awards demographic in 2022, and the original hit with audiences as well. The key phrase below, “sharp observations about the world we live in.” I’ll be curious to see where that goes.

“Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European premiere at the festival in 2019,” said BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle. “Our audiences adored the film’s wit and that it tipped its very stylish hat to the wonderful tradition of British onscreen sleuths. And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again withthe help of the year’s hottest ensemble cast. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor sharp observations about the world we live in.”