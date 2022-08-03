Variety exclusively reported today that Mike White’s The White Lotus will premiere a second season of the anthology series in October on HBO. The second outing will take place in another White Lotus property based in Sicily. Emmy-nominee Jennifer Coolidge is the only member of the original cast to return for the second season. She will reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid, although the exact depth of her involvement and the overall plot of the second season have both been kept under wraps.

Emmy watchers remain confused as to why The White Lotus competes in the Limited Series races even after a second season was quickly announced last fall. However, HBO and writer/director Mike White have been very clear that the White Lotus series remains an anthology. Season two introduces an entirely new cast and storyline (apart from Coolidge) and will explore different themes.

Season two will star F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall in addition to Coolidge.

The White Lotus season one received 20 Emmy nominations including bids for most of its cast, including Coolidge, and for Mike White as writer/director. Primetime winners will be announced on September 12 on NBC.