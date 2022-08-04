Hulu’s upcoming
Welcome to Chippendales looks to be one of the hottest titles premiering this fall. Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Emmy-nominee Murray Bartlett, Emmy-nominee Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, the series explores the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire.
Take a look and get ready for
Welcome to Chippendales when it premieres later this year on Hulu.
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Ray (Robin de Jesus) and Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Otis (Quentin Plair), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Denise (Juliette Lewis), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) and Irene (Annaleigh Ashford), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Nick (Murray Bartlett), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)