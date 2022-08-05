Awards Daily proudly presents this exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary He Dreams of Giants. Directors Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe previously documented Terry Gilliam’s attempt to film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in 2002’s Lost in La Mancha. When Gilliam returned to the troubled production, Fulton and Pepe re-joined him and captured his latest attempt, which resulted in the finished product released in 2018.

Here, in this clip, Gilliam talks about Don Quixote‘s original costume design from the award-winning costume designers Gabrielle Pescucci and Carlo Poggioli.

FILM INFORMATION:

Release Date: August 9th (VOD & Digital)

Directed by: Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe ( Lost In LaMancha )

Produced by: by Lucy Darwin Keith Fulton

Executive Producers: Hani Farsi Ali Fikree Omar Fikree Ari Ioannides

Cinematography: Lou Pepe Jeremy Royce

Edited by: Bill Hilferty Nyneve Laura Minnear

Supervising Editor: Janus Billeskov Jansen

Original Score: Michael Jacaszek

Contributors: Terry Gilliam, Jonathan Pryce, Adam Driver

Distributor: Bohemia Media

Production Company: Darwin Films and Low Key Pictures

Genre: Documentary

Run Time: 84 Minutes

SYNOPSIS:

From the team behind Lost in La Mancha , HE DREAMS OF GIANTS is the culmination of a trilogy of documentaries that have followed film director Terry Gilliam over a twenty-five-year period. Charting Gilliam’s final, beleaguered quest to adapt Don Quixote, this documentary is a potent study of creative Obsession. Combining immersive verité footage of Gilliam’s production with intimate interviews and archival footage from the director’s entire career, HE DREAMS OF GIANTS is a revealing character study of a late-career artist, and a meditation on the value of creativity in the face of mortality.