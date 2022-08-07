Awards Daily talks to Jeff Goldblum about his Emmy-nominated series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Jeff Goldblum enjoys being surprised. In the “Birthdays” episode of Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum, he reacts to footage of his children and family, having no idea what producers were going to use when they started filming him.

“I tell them, ‘Surprise me!’ You gotta catch me on film, photograph me, film me encountering things I didn’t expect.”

Surprise, in essence, is what the series is all about, as Goldblum learns the art of “Magic” from the likes of Penn & Teller or discovers the lengths “Dogs” will go to find someone in peril. Plus, there’s also the unexpected reveal of Goldblum learning a little bit more about himself over the course of the season.

“The whole series made me fall more deeply in love with life,” says Goldblum.

I had the chance to talk with Jeff Goldblum about being fellow Pittsburghers, the wonderment of dogs, and whether he ever thought the series could get so personal.