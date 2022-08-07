It was a good day for Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary yesterday, as it took four awards at this year’s Television Critics Association Awards. The ABC comedy took honors for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy for Brunson. With Emmy voting starting at the end of this week, do these wins push the network sensation in front of reigning champ Ted Lasso or HBO’s Barry?

A network show hasn’t won Program of the Year at TCA since Empire won in 2015. If you look at Individual Achievement in Comedy, TCA winners are in line with recent Emmy Award winners. Jean Smart took it last year for Hacks, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge won TCA before her huge night at the Emmys. While Smart could still be Hacks’ big win this year, Brunson is certainly nipping at her heels, especially with The Flight Attendant underperforming and The Great not landing a Comedy Series nomination while Elle Fanning made the cut.

If the Emmys follow the TCA’s line of thinking, Abbott Elementary could have a great night on September 12. Other great winners include HBO Max’s Legendary tying with The Amazing Race for Outstanding Achievement in Reality and some love for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Check out the full list of TCA winners below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Adam Scott, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Benjamin Franklin (PBS)

Frontline (PBS)

​​George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race (CBS) TIE

Cheer (Netflix)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max) TIE

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Take Out with Lisa Lin (HBO Max)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR*

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

* Given to the best program that has also had a major impact on the medium and the culture.