Awards Daily chats with Emmy-nominated rerecording sound mixers Ryan Collins and Nick Offord about going up against themselves in Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Hulu’s Dopesick and Pam & Tommy.

On paper, Hulu’s Dopesick and Pam & Tommy have nothing in common, but their sonic journeys, according to Emmy-nominated sound mixers Ryan Collins and Nick Offord, are a different story.

“They are totally polar opposites,” says Collins, “but there are many times where the stories intersect in the drama. Pam & Tommy—we’re following the arc of this couple and this story and the rise and fall, and in Dopesick, we’re following Sam Finnix’s struggle with pharmaceutical drug abuse and his rise and fall. It is a testament to the human drama behind relationships.”

“It’s pretty cool to work on both of these shows and have that kind of impact,” says Offord.

In the video chat below, I talked to Collins and Offord about telling characters’ stories through sound and score, how these stories evolve with sound, and what it’s like to go up against themselves in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.