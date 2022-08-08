The MVAAFF began August 5th, to close on August 13th with Gina Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, per the Hollywood Reporter.

[Viola Davis] is to take place in a conversation about the Sony Pictures/TriStar movie on closing night, Aug. 13, as part of the festival’s signature event, Color of Conversation. During the conversation, Davis and moderator Jazmine Hughes of The New York Times will discuss the film and share clips from the movie.

The film Descendant opened the festival, and is the latest title from Netflix, Participant Media and Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

The documentary film follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally transport human beings as cargo from West Africa to America. Immediately following the screening, there will be a moderated discussion featuring director Margaret Brown and producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Essie Chambers.

More info on the fest here.