Megan’s back at the Water Cooler just in time for another one of our very favorite episodes. We break down the nominees for Emmy’s Main Title Design category. We’ve been fascinated with this category, even before Stranger Things knocked us all off our feat with a completely unexpected win. Here, we look at each nominee: their merits, their chances of winning, and our personal favorites. It’s a fun conversation that you won’t want to miss!

But first, there’s been a lot of drama out there this week. No, we’re not talking about a new season of Succession. First up, what happened at the hotly anticipated HBO Max presentation last week? What will it look like next year when it merges with Discovery+? Will HBO take away one of the most beloved streaming services out there? And then, the Television Critics Association threw the Emmy season a huge curveball by broadly embracing Abbott Elementary with four wins. Does this make it Emmy’s front runner?

We close the podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

