The Emmys have a host! Emmy nominee Kenan Thompson will emcee this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12. He succeeds last year’s host, Cedric the Entertainer.

In a statement from NBCUniversal Television and Streaming executive vice president of live events, Jen Neal said in a statement:

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson, who remains the longest running cast member of Saturday Night Live, also released a statement:

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Now we just need to make sure the Television Academy awards Thompson in a future ceremony.