(Los Angeles, CA, – August 9, 2022) – The Hollywood Critics Association, a national critics

organization founded on the principles of diversity and inclusion, has just announced the hosts,

presenters, and an additional honorary award recipient for the 2022 HCA TV Awards. The two-

night star-studded event will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 13th and

Sunday, August 14th.

The HCA TV Awards will be presented live, and live-streamed both nights on the HCA's Official

YouTube Channel and via the HCA App, which is available now to download on Apple TV and

Roku.

Actress, Director, Singer, and Songwriter, Mandy Moore will be honored with this year’s

Virtuoso Award on Saturday, August 13th. The Virtuoso Award is presented to an individual

who has cultivated the industry with their talent that expands well beyond a singular role. “Over

the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a

director,” says HCA Founder, Scott Menzel. “Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on This

is Us solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that

included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears.”

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Dulcé Sloan will serve as

host for night one on Saturday, August 13th dedicated to Broadcast & Cable categories, and

comedian Tig Notaro will host night two on Sunday, August 14th, dedicated to Streaming

categories.

As a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and hailed by

Variety Magazine as a Top 10 Comedian To Watch, Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest

rising voices in comedy. Bust Magazine calls her “comedy gold” while Indiewire describes her as

“a fresh and unique voice in the world of stand-up comedy.” She was included in Variety

Magazine’s prestigious Top 10 Comedians To Watch list, and SLiNK Magazine just crowned her

“The New Queen of Comedy.” Rolling Stone recently hailed her as one of the 10 Comedians

You Need To Know declaring “she speaks and they simply fall in line behind her.”

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone

named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. She can currently be seen in Star Trek:

Discovery on Paramount+ and will be seen later this year on The Morning Show. Last year Tig

starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and prior to that was seen in the heartwarming

Paramount film INSTANT FAMILY. Tig also previously wrote, produced and starred in the semi-

autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, for which she also directed an episode.

Tig’s most recent and fully animated standup special, Drawn, was nominated for a Hollywood

Critics Association Award this year. She was previously nominated for an Emmy as well as a

Grammy for her 2016 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted, a GLAAD Award nomination for the

Netflix Original Documentary Tig, and her memoir I’m Just a Person is a New York Times

Bestseller. In 2013, Tig was also nominated for a Grammy for her sophomore release, Live,

which was the #1 selling comedy album of the year. Live is a stand-up set delivered just days

after Tig was diagnosed with invasive bilateral breast cancer, of which she is now in remission.

Tig remains a favorite on talk shows, public radio, and continues to tour internationally.

Tig and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, co-directed the feature film, AM I OK?, starring Dakota

Johnson and Sinoya Mizuno, which premiered at Sundance this year.

The HCA reveals a star-studded line up of presenters including; Alfonso Herrera, Ana de la

Reguera, Anjali Bhimani, Arden Cho, Auli’i Cravalho, Ayo Edebiri, Brett Goldstein, Carl

Anthony Payne II, Celina Smith, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Addai-

Robinson, Danny Pudi, Dichen Lachman, Diggy Simmons, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Garret

Dillahunt, Genevieve Angelson, Hannah Waddingham, Iliza Shlesinger, Jake Borelli,

James Lance, Jaren Lewison, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jennifer Morrison, Jen Tullock,

Johnny Sibilly, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Kaitlyn Dever, Karen Pittman, Kevin McKidd,

Martha Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Mark Proksch, Maxim Baldry, MeKai Curtis, Michael

Mando, Michelle Visage, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Paul Walter Hauser, Robin Thede,

Sam Richardson, Toheeb Jimoh, Tom Ellis, and Zach Gilford.

In addition, the Hollywood Critics Association is pleased to announce their partnership with

Petco Love and Big Love Animal Rescue to turn the 2022 HCA TV Awards into a two-night

rescue animal adoption event. “We hope to shine a spotlight on shelter dogs and help a few of

them find their forever homes,” adds HCA Co-Founder, Ashley Menzel. “When you rescue a

dog, they are forever grateful. Dogs know you saved them and they share their love

unconditionally every single day. We are so glad to be hosting this adoption event as it is a

cause that is very near and dear to our hearts.”

There will be a designated Petco Love step and repeat with rescue dogs and puppies on the

Red Carpet both nights. Additionally, at the ceremonies after-parties, guests of the HCA TV

Awards will have the opportunity to adopt a rescue dog and give them a forever home.

The 2022 HCA TV Awards will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media.

ABOUT PETCO LOVE:

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by harnessing the power of love to make communities

and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco

Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in

adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million

pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead

with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets and lead with passion,

inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive

lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook,

Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to join the lifesaving work we lead every day.

ABOUT BIG LOVE ANIMAL RESCUE:

Founded by dog expert and animal activist Lisa Arturo, Big Love Animal Rescue is a 501c3 Los

Angeles based organization that specializes in rescuing unwanted, neglected and surrendered

dogs. Our team will stop at nothing to save an animal who needs us. We drive for hours to save

a dog abandoned and left behind to fend for itself on the streets. We stay up all night caring for

sick animals. We get down and dirty, crawling under cars and trailers, between railroad tracks,

and navigating junkyards often spending several days and nights watching and waiting in a car

for a stray dog to walk into our humane trap so we can get it to immediate safety and get it the

care it needs.

We won’t give up on an animal because we know that they would never give up on us. Visit

bigloveanimalrescue.org for more information on how you can give one of our rescue dogs their

forever home.

ABOUT DIGA STUDIOS:

DIGA Studios is a next-gen content studio committed to captivating storytelling across formats,

genres and platforms. Founded by former MTV President Tony DiSanto and staffed with a deep

bench of industry innovators, DIGA Studios’ productions are marked by a rebellious and

sometimes subversive pop sensibility that resonates with audiences worldwide. DIGA content

includes scripted series such as Teen Wolf, Scream, and 50 States of Fright, executive

produced by the legendary Sam Raimi, and unscripted series Selling the Hamptons on

Discovery+, America’s Big Deal for USA Network and Hot Ones: The Game Show for TruTV.

DIGA Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLYANCE Media Group, with more information

available at digastudios.com.

ABOUT CONTENT.23 MEDIA:

Content.23 Media is an award winning production company, delivering groundbreaking live and remote projects for clients such as MTV, Comedy Central, IAB, Walmart, LVMH, and Condé

Nast, among others. Visit Content23.com for more information.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION:

Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a diverse and

passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era

in Hollywood. The HCA is made up of 148 members from all across the United States.

