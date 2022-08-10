It is unbelievable that the Late Show with Seth Meyers has never been nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. The category is dominated by fixtures of network television, but no one shakes up their programming as much as Meyers does. Not only does he have an ease with all of his guests, but Meyers’ political segments are continuously the best on television. As the world burns down around us, Late Show offers both information, clarity, and humor like no one else.

“A Closer Look” is a constant fixture in my house. Several times a week, Meyers wades through our clogged newsfeed and delivers a segment that allows you to laugh at what political figures are up to. He makes fun of both sides. He doesn’t hold Joe Biden up on a pedestal like Fox News does with Donald Trump, and, I have to say, his impressions of prominent figures have evolved so much that they are taking on lives of their own. Meyers’ take on Tucker Carlson’s incessant-questions-but-not-answering-anything stream of consciousness is brilliant.

For “Corrections,” Meyers goes back to correct any sort of misinformation was put out on his show, and I’m talking any small, seemingly insignificant detail. For instance, I tell Meyers that I had no idea that Chuck Lorre was the writer behind the theme song for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Meyers delivers these facts and corrections with the energy of a serious parent-teacher conference, and seeing someone hinting at the sanctity of the public’s relationship with the press is refreshing.

We also talk about the meteoric rise of cue card writing legend, Wally. Watch out Seth–he’s coming for your job!