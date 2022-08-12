Diving into the morass of Twitter, a tangled mess of authoritarian madness and ongoing hysteria, means endless frustration. Artificial Intelligence doesn’t care about your feelings. It can simply ignore you. It’s like yelling at Siri or Alexa. It makes no difference. That is probably why robots will ultimately prevail.

I wanted to change the birthdate of the AwardsDaily’s official Twitter, remove my name entirely, and just have it display the site’s beginning, around 1999. In so doing, however, Big Brother, I mean Twitter, somehow thought I was underage. They locked the account and asked me to upload my driver’s license, which I did. Twice. Still nothing.

The internet is littered with stories like mine. Big Tech gives its users no real options to contact the higher-ups. They answer to no one. They are all nearly impossible when you have a direct human problem that needs to be solved. They just ignore you. True on Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter.

If I was starting a new social media site, or if Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter, the priority would be customer service. After all, AwardsDaily is a verified account that has been there for a long time. I also pay monthly for Twitter Blue. None of that matters. There is no special customer service support button. If I built one, though, I would make sure there were people somewhere who could be contacted for something like this, which is just a misunderstanding.

Anyway, FYI. If they never address the problem, the account will never be restored. I have a backup, unverified account that can be used — you can find and follow that account here.