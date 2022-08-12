Station Eleven in unlike anything you will ever see in a time that you never thought you would ever experience. The story of survival and hope after our world has been ravaged by a flu pandemic hits too close to home as you watch the HBO limited series, but perhaps it can also provide a light at the end of a seemingly never ending tunnel of darkness. Composer Dan Romer was tasked to write the score of such a story, and he presents us with an inspiring soundtrack that will rip us through that darkness with dignity and intelligence.

With so many moving parts throughout Station Eleven, Romer had his work cut out for him. Not only does the film have multiple timelines, it expertly calls back to itself as the series progresses. You sometimes remember something–a motif, a relationship–and Romer’s raw, emotional score supports the feelings of the characters. It’s never manipulative or pushy. The score feels like it radiates from the hearts of the characters.

Not only was there a lot of ground to cover, but the score recalls itself. There is the music of the Shakespeare productions, the sounds of the Traveling Symphony, and then the score of the show as a whole. This is complicated, intimidating work, and it’s earnest, striking, and emotionally honest. What an achingly beautiful piece of work.

Station Eleven is streaming on HBO Max.