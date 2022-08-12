Awards Daily TV is proud to present a series of videos focused on the 2022 Emmys-nominated artisans behind the worldwide sensation Squid Game.

Enjoy!

Squid Game visual effects supervisor Cheong Jai-hoon gives insight into the work that went into crafting the harrowing glass bridge sequence from episode 7 of Netflix’s Emmy®-nominated drama series.

Squid Game cinematographer Lee Hyung-deok discusses the unconventional but familiar approaches to visual language in Netflix’s Emmy®-nominated drama series, the use of contrast and emphasis with wider shots and close-ups, tricks of light employed along the way and the differentiating of the “real” and “game” worlds as well.

Squid Game editor Nam Na-young breaks down the technique behind the marble sequence in Netflix’s Emmy®-nominated drama series, how the episode marks a significant point of change for many of the characters and avoiding guide music in finding the right rhythm for the sequence.

Emmy®-nominated Squid Game production designer Chae Kyoung-Sun walks you through the set that required the most time and effort to accomplish. The alleyways and sunset lighting of the story’s most cutthroat game, gganbu, were meant to evoke nostalgia for childhood while illustrating both a sense of realism and a sense of artifice.