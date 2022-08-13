Kate Bush is a true artist who is notoriously very particular about the way her music is used. She wants to make sure it fits with the story. My clearance coordinator and I wanted to give her as much context as possible, so we spent a lot of time fleshing through the scene descriptions. We really wanted her to understand The Duffers’ vision and the creative depth behind Max’s story, both of which were so important in showing her that this was the perfect song. I didn’t focus on a backup plan and was committed to doing everything in my power to make this happen. We were on the edge of our seats waiting for her feedback, and we were so thrilled to finally hear that she not only approved of the usage, but is actually a huge fan of the show!

Awards Daily: Season 4 seems to contain less pre-recorded songs given the shift into more of a horror tone. How did that change your approach aside from selection of the Kate Bush and Metallica songs?

Nora Felder: Actually, we did use quite a bit of pre-recorded songs this season including Episode 404, “Dear Billy,” that I’m nominated for alone had 12 songs. Perhaps it seems like less because quite a few of the episodes are much longer than was the case in previous seasons. When looking for songs, it can be about an overall tone, however for Stranger Things, it’s more about what the specific moments during a scene, locale, or characters that are involved. The Kate Bush and Metallica song placements were selected because they exemplified the personas of each character (Max and Eddie) and their individual journeys.

Some songs are meant to reflect the historical period and atmosphere of certain locales, such as the roller rink in Season 4. As an example, Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round Like A Record” represented not only the 1980s energy of a roller rink but also paid a nod to Eleven and her relationship with her friend Will. In this case, Will really seems flabbergasted by the seemingly delusional banter between Eleven and her boyfriend Mike. In this scene, Eleven is clearly misleading Mike to believe she was adjusting extremely well in her new home town causing Will to feel like he was spinning around in her web of false realities.

There’s another scene where we find Joyce and Murray experiencing heightened suspicions about a mysterious package from Russia that has arrived at Joyce’s house. I put forth Mae Arnette’s infectious classic gem, “Chica Mejacinita,” for this scene as it seemed to have the right kind of spice to highlight Murray’s delightful, offbeat, and comedic character. I also felt that this song perfectly captured the zany relationship between Murray and Joyce. As crazy and off-kilter as it gets for them along the way, the chemistry between them somehow gets them where they need to go.

Awards Daily: What has been your reaction to the incredible resurgence of Kate Bush and “Running Up That Hill” from Tik Tok to the Top 40 charts?

Nora Felder: Sometimes, I think I may be just as ecstatic as Kate Bush’s camp and my entire team on Stranger Things. At the same time, I can’t say enough about how humbled and grateful I feel about experiencing a music supervision dream I couldn’t have imagined was possible. Being the Music Supervisor for this electrifying and extremely significant moment in the history of music still feels surreal. To think that a decades old song has risen and maintained itself at the #1 spot on the charts worldwide due to its heartfelt connection with Stranger Things is still surreal for me. Having the good fortune to play an important part in this lightening in a bottle moment has been all the more uplifting and energizing for me because it has endured for some time and has never happened before. It’s truly a historic moment in music.

Awards Daily: Does that success create any anticipated challenges for what’s to come in Season 5?

Nora Felder: When I work on a stellar project such as Stranger Things, I feel a responsibility to raise the bar every season. Working on a show that is recognized as one of the best TV series in the world reinvigorates my feeling of responsibility to bring my ‘A game’ and make it the best show that in can be. This is a responsibility I never take lightly.

