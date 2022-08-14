The Hollywood Critics Association announced today the complete list of winners for the Streaming edition of their two-night 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards celebration including Apple TV+’s SEVERANCE (Best Streaming Series, Drama, Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama, Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama, and Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama), Hulu’s DOPESICK (Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Series, Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie, and Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) and HBO Max’s HACKS (Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy, Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy, and Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy).

Additionally, the HCA bestowed Honorary Awards including the “Spotlight Award” presented to AS WE SEE IT and the “Legacy Award” presented to STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

The HCA TV Awards – Streaming ceremony was held this evening at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA and hosted by comedian Cameron Esposito.

Below is the full list of the award winners announced by the Hollywood Critics Association:

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best International Series

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie

Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)

Best Animated Short Form Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Best Short Form Live-Action Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Arcane (Netflix)

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

*Tie* Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) and Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Special Honorary Awards

Spotlight Award – As We See It

Legacy Award – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds