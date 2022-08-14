Download: Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ Leads 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Streaming Edition with 5 Wins
The Hollywood Critics Association announced today the complete list of winners for the Streaming edition of their two-night 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards celebration including Apple TV+’s SEVERANCE (Best Streaming Series, Drama, Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama, Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama, and Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama), Hulu’s DOPESICK (Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Series, Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie, and Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) and HBO Max’s HACKS (Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy, Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy, and Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy).
Additionally, the HCA bestowed Honorary Awards including the “Spotlight Award” presented to AS WE SEE IT and the “Legacy Award” presented to STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.
The HCA TV Awards – Streaming ceremony was held this evening at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA and hosted by comedian Cameron Esposito.
Below is the full list of the award winners announced by the Hollywood Critics Association:
Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Best International Series
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Comedy or Standup Special
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie
Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)
Best Animated Short Form Series
Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)
Best Short Form Live-Action Series
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie
Arcane (Netflix)
Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special
The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)
Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)
Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)
Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama
Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)
Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)
Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama
Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
*Tie* Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) and Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Streaming Movie
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
Best Streaming Series, Drama
Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Streaming Series, Comedy
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
Special Honorary Awards
Spotlight Award – As We See It
Legacy Award – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds