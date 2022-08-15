This week, as Megan flies back from attending the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards, we’re joined at the Water Cooler by Dr. Jason Jackson. Not only is he a doctor, but he’s also the husband of our very own Joey Moser. We’ve asked Jason to join us to discuss AppleTV+’s Five Days at Memorial. Documenting the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina and its unbelievable aftermath, this limited series stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and a host of strong actors in a story that examines all aspects of the tragedy. But how does John Ridley and Carlton Cuse’s series weigh against real-world hospital practices and procedures? Dr. Jackson weighs in on both the medial and entertainment value.

