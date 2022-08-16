Whether you know it or not, choreography is essential to extending the story of musical theater. A swift movement can express longing, contempt, or, in the case of Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, the ample, comedic desires of the town’s residents. Emmy nominated choreographer, Christopher Gattelli, didn’t just help strengthen the mood and tone of the musical comedy–t he dancing throughout the first season was necessary world building.

What Schmigadoon! does so well is inspire nostalgia and entertain at the same time. The choreography of “Corn Puddin'” is meant to recall Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, but there is another element of flirtation and naughtiness added to the song. The dancing works so seamlessly with the lyrics that the subtext may go over your head on your first watch. That number is totally different than “With All of Your Heart,” and Gattelli detailed how dedicated his young dancers (who play Ariana DeBose’s students) were as they filmed the first season during the height of the pandemic.

The third song being considered for the Outstanding Choreography Emmy is “Tribulation,” a riotous, wordy scare tactic sung by Kristin Chenoweth’s sneering and sneaky Mildred Leighton. What’s so impressive about the choreography is that everyone involved makes it look so easy. If you watch the song on repeat, you beging to understand how much Gattelli and the ensemble had to work with one another for every seamless transition. He reveals that what is going on just beyond the camera’s lens is also an impressive feat.

What Gattelli accomplishes throughout this first season is nothing short of a marvel. He takes us on a journey throughout musical theater history and shows us what dancing and movement is capable in order to push the story forward.

Schmigadoon! is streaming now on Apple TV+.