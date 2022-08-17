Apple TV+’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever marks director Peter Farrelly’s first film since winning Best Picture with Green Book. Judging from the new trailer, the film looks to be perfectly within his wheelhouse as a director: nostalgic, audience friendly entertainment. We’ll see what critics and festival audiences think of the Zac Efron and Russell Crowe-starring film when it premieres at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

Meanwhile, here’s the trailer and the film’s synopsis.

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

Hailing from Skydance Media screenplay is adapted by Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.