LOS ANGELES – August 14, 2022 – As the final Emmy voting window opened, the infamous “Antler Queen” from the SHOWTIME® series YELLOWJACKETS made unpredicted appearances at over 30 trendy Los Angeles locales on Thursday, August 11, Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13.

Implementing an unusual campaign strategy of ignoring everyone, not shaking hands, not kissing babies, and not speaking to any voters, the Antler Queen was spotted glaring at popular restaurants and coffee shops such as Sunset Tower, Cecconi’s, Gjelina, Jon & Vinny’s, Alfred Coffee Melrose, Joan’s on Third, Go Get Em Tiger and Pink’s Hot Dogs, as well as outdoor recreational areas including Runyon Canyon, Zuma Beach, Weddington Tennis Courts, The Strand Bike Path and Fryman Canyon.

While the Antler Queen canvassed the ground, banner planes took to the LA skies to support the queen’s arrival. The banners read “All Hail The Antler Queen #yellowjackets” and “We Won’t Be Hungry Much Longer #yellowjackets.” Not to be quickly forgotten once ending this tour de LA, the Antler Queen left billboards on Sunset Blvd. and Ventura Blvd. with her picture and the caption “Consider The Queen.”

The Antler Queen’s last known LA sighting was crashing the red carpet at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday, August 13, where the queen photobombed YELLOWJACKETS showrunners Ashley Lyle and Jonathan Lisco.

YELLOWJACKETS is nominated for seven Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci. YELLOWJACKETS was also nominated for two writing Emmys and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting. Season one averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history. Produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series will go into production later this month in Vancouver.

LA Locations:

Fryman Canyon, Weddington Tennis Courts, Paty’s Restaurant, Copa Vida, Lovi’s Delicatessen, Calabasas Hidden Stairs, Health Nut, Runyon Canyon Park, Go Get Em Tiger Larchmont, Go Get Em Tiger Los Feliz, Mama Shelter, Urth Caffe Melrose, Cecconi’s, Jon & Vinny’s, Sunset Tower, Alfred Coffee Melrose, Paul Smith Pink Wall, Joan’s on Third, Baldwin Hills Stairs, Super Domestic Coffee, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Petit Ermitage Pool, Zuma Beach, Malibu Farm, Los Leones, Café Vida, Starbucks El Segundo, Marina Del Rey Docks, Playa Provisions, The Strand Bike Path, La Scala, Kreation Juicery Brentwood, Gjelina

About Yellowjackets

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Season one also starred Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue). YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Costume design for season one by Marie Schley.