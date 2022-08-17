After the second season of Ted Lasso finished airing, I remember thinking that it was still really good, but I was looking forward to the return of some other big name comedies like Hacks and Barry to see what I would be rooting for come Emmy time. After they finished, I was still enjoying them quite a bit and, thinking back on all the other comedies I had loved like What We Do in the Shadows and Only Murders in the Building, it hit me—Ted Lasso was the best comedy show.

With comedy getting more niche in concept yet broad in definition, Ted Lasso was the show that for me was able to keep the balance of giving us the quality writing of its characters and keeping the drama grounded while also making me burst out laughing in equal measure. The show has such a great insight into its characters and its goals for the season that it takes very strategic care in how much time each character is given. The show’s first season was a lot about Rebecca trying to ruin the team and was in many ways a co-lead with Ted, now with that resolved she is more of a supporting role dealing with her parents and her relationship with Sam Obisanya. She is still very important to the show but others are allowed to have more time. Sam himself went from being just one of the other players to an essential moral center of the show, speaking about some of the darker aspects of corporate culture, and using fame for positive change.

On the opposite end, Nate is given more to do now that he is not just Nate the team kit manager and punching bag, but a member of the coaching staff and how that new responsibility and fame opened something dark in him. His turn was a mix for a lot of fans but I loved it. Seeing his subtle change, how success and how he had been treated in the past was a toxic mixture till it became clear that he was almost pure evil by the end. It was sad and at times confusing for me till the finale with Nate’s speech to Ted. So perfectly written, filling in any cracks you may have had about his change, and giving full expression to all of his pain. There was a reason for it and the journey from just happy to be included as a member of the team to full of ego and resentment not only felt earned but deserves praise for taking such a risk with the character.

Then there is Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, who in many ways became the real lead for me as well as the best comedic performance of the year. He goes from being a grumpy but lovable soccer player to a grumpy but lovable boyfriend, uncle, sports commentator, coach, and potentially, maybe–we will see what happens–boyfriend to another woman if he and Keely break up, and sell every moment of it. Seeing him finding himself in different ways getting him to open up more with his co-workers, niece, and girlfriend but still never changing who he is at his core was the most fascinating and humorous moment for me each week. He could go from swearing to sharing feelings about his niece to easy banter with Coach Beard. Whatever he brought to the table was always welcome.

But what of our title lead Ted Lasso? He was still a center to what was going on but in many ways Ted even stepped back a bit. He is no longer the fish out of water he was in season one but we knew even back then there was something deeper going on. Now in season two we see Ted fighting through his personal demons and seeing why he keeps such optimism as a shield, while still essentially allowing him to be vulnerable and more human, yet able to talk about romantic comedy movies as a metaphor to get the man he wanted as a coach and continue to have his great one liners.

It also gave him great scenes with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles)–who I wanted to kick myself for not thinking should be a nominee because I was so distracted by the talk around the also great Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham–who gives an Emmy winning deserved performance as a therapist who wants to help but is exasperated by Ted and for good reasons. Their dynamic is always as patient and doctor but gives little touches to a mutual respect that the two had for each other, and an almost friendship. Then, like that, she is gone. Her purpose was fulfilled for this part of the show and was not overused.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for this cast, with the more I wrote the more I kept thinking I needed to write about Keely and Jamie, even Phoebe. All were given new and interesting things to do this season that added layers to what we knew about them. Characters like Higgins and Coach Beard took less of center stage this season and I didn’t feel like they were being misused, just that the story at this moment needed them less and so they avoided forcing them. All around it shows these characters are not static in what they are going through and their issues are complex and heartbreaking and yet you are also laughing.

Structurally the season was perfect with how all these character beats and plot points have built them to. Only the added-on episodes–Christmas, and the Coach Beard solo–didn’t quite land for me. Yet the Christmas episode still has Roy threatening to beat up a child in a way only he could make funny. Coach Beard even gets to define his strange relationship with Jane a little bit better. So even at their weakest there was still something interesting.

What was clear to me is that I could not stop thinking about this cast and everything that this show keeps adapting around them, while never letting their personal issues get in the way of making certain there is a joke around the corner. This show is, in many predictions, the frontrunner for comedy series and I think there is a very good reason for that. This is a show that knows how to use its cast and concept in such a way that we never lose our interest in them. Some may get more time depending on what is going on but we know the characters are at potential crossroads in much of what they are doing, setting the show up beautifully for its final season.

I can’t wait!