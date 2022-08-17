Buzz buzz! Showtime’s Yellowjackets took home two awards back to the hive at GALECA’s Dorian TV Awards this year. Melanie Lynskey, on the heels of her win at the Hollywood Critics Association, takes TV Lead Performance. Netflix weepy, Heartstopper, beat out more adult fare to win Best LGBTQ TV Show, and The Other Two (my beloved number one show from last year) wins the title of Best Unsung TV Show. Those of us who fear for The Other Two‘s survival after the HBO Max/Discovery merger can celebrate today! In a move of pure queer devotion, Jennifer Coolidge takes home two awards.

Abbott Elementary takes another win for Best TV Comedy right in the middle of Emmy voting. Are we looking at a network upset on September 12th? See below for an entire list of winners!

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Hacks (HBO Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

– to an exceptional program worthy of greater attention

Better Things (FX)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets ( Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen Succession (HBO)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets ( Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC)

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” Schmigadoon! ( Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere(HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” Hacks (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Q Force (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

What If … ? (Disney+)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

WILDE WIT AWARD

– To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

Jennifer Coolidge

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV ICON AWARD (TIE)

Note: This in an inaugural honor and its name has been truncated from the one previously announced

Gillian Anderson

Christine Baranski

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

Cassandra Peterson

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER

– For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Jerrod Carmichael

Margaret Cho

Russell T Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang