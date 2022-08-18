If you ever were close to attaining your dream job, you would, of course, look back with some regrets and longing. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be but maybe someone else stood in your way of achieving that dream? Harriet Sansom Harris is a delicious addition to Hacks‘ second season, and she has electric chemistry with star Jean Smart.

Smart’s Deborah Vance runs into Harris’ Susan when she is on the hunt for newly discontinued perfume. Deborah immediately feels guilty when she realizes that Susan is working on commission in a shoe section in a high-end department store instead of pursuing a career in comedy.

There is always a twinkle in Harris’ eye whenever she’s on screen as if she is just about to tell us a juicy secret. Her performance as Susan has a tinge of sadness, because not everyone gets to achieve their younger dreams. Susan doesn’t dwell on the past, but she clearly misses being on that stage whenever she shares scenes with Smart. Imagine Smart and Harris hitting the road together? You know you would pay top dollar for that double billing.

Hacks is streaming now on HBO Max.