Awards Daily talks to Emmy nominee Sarah Niles about coming into the sophomore season of Ted Lasso and what makes Dr. Sharon a good therapist.

It’s such a challenge to introduce a new character into a beloved show. They have to be able to add something new without disrupting the chemistry of what made everyone love the series to begin with. But it’s safe to say Sarah Niles knocked it out of the park with her performance of Dr. Sharon Fieldstone. Paired with exceptional writing, her Dr. Sharon isn’t just a one-note character who pulls information out of the show’s lead to enhance his story, but the audience also gains an understanding of her world and grows to love her as a character on her own.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Niles in person (and after a failed recording—through email) about what it was like coming into such a popular series, Dr. Sharon’s first impressions of Ted, and what makes her a good therapist.

Awards Daily: What was it like coming into Season 2 of this hugely successful show? Were you intimidated?

Sarah Niles: I was a little nervous! I didn’t have an idea of how successful it was. I saw Season 1 and the heart and talent that went into it I knew that had to be a part of that. It only started to unfold whilst I was filming, the extent of how much of a loved show it was. My nerves were mainly concerning the character and doing my best to portray a believable character with what knowledge was offered up to me. That and trying not to give Jason Covid! Working and staying safe from Covid was in the back of mind. A lot!

AD: Something I love about this show is how everyone has a different way of being funny. How do you approach the humor in your character? Because she is funny!

SN: I’m so glad you said that! I think she is very funny! She always made me laugh, mostly her dry and straight responses to Ted. I don’t think she sets out to be that way; it’s just the way she is. She’s professional in her approach and focused. I didn’t try to be funny. Jason is definitely the guy with all the funny bones! I just tried to be in it moment by moment and offer up her some kindness, that’s all.

AD: Do you think Sharon immediately recognizes that there’s something hurt or that there’s a pain in Ted? I love how you say so much without saying anything at all when we first meet your character.

SN: I think she’s aware there’s some kind of armour that Ted has. Not straight away, but she’s curious about him. A lot is revealed in their first encounters with each other. The paper throwing game in their first interaction, the gift of biscuits, the knee-jerk Ted to joke and charm at every opportunity. That might give her the inclination that though Ted is charming and a super positive guy, there’s more going on beyond that. Also he’s somewhat suspicious of what she does. The questioning and slight undervaluing of the importance of her mental health work is definitely a flag that he has some armour to protect himself.

Dr. Sharon also has her own armour and quite often we see first in others what we have ourselves. In terms of saying so much and saying nothing at all, I love that too about her. Me, as the actor, at first did want her to say more. For my own satisfaction. It would make it easy for me but wrong for her. She’s economical with her words and she’s full of boundaries which all add to her complexity, add to her revealing very little about herself. Adds to her mystery.”

AD: Do you think she likes him? Or do you think she thinks he’s putting on an act?

SN: I think she likes him yes and finds him amusing, but I don’t think it’s a question of ‘like.’ She cares about her clients and the well-being of them. She knows the well-being of Ted is paramount. I don’t think she would say Ted is putting on an act; I think she knows we learn and develop patterns of behaviour that protects us that we use for survival, that help us function. But overall to help each member of players, she’s got to look to the head of the family, Coach Ted, for the best outcome.

AD: I’ve read that your performance/the way the show tackles therapy has been praised for its authenticity. Did you do any research for your role? And was there anything you tried to stay away from in your performance that have been done on other shows?

SN: Jason suggested a few books to read when we first talked Dr. Sharon; he was always gently suggesting or proposing how she might think but ultimately I tried to just trust in myself, the brilliant writers, and what they offered up and trying to put forward her kindness and truth.

AD: I love the scene where Sharon is venting to a friend about Ted. It shows how you take your work home with you from time to time as a therapist. I thought that was something I hadn’t seen in a show or movie before. What do you think makes Sharon such a good therapist?

SN: The fact that she’s human, and tries to be herself makes her a good therapist. She has her own flaws (her “savantish nature”!) and she’s still doing the work. Even therapists need therapy!

Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+.