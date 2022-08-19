I’m not over the ending of Game of Thrones.

Perhaps it’s sad to say. I’ll readily admit that. Yet, for a series (one that I’ve seen twice in its entirety save for the last few episodes) that did so much so well… Those epic battles. Those insanely eccentric characters. The epic scope of it all. The dragons. Ramsay Bolton’s death. The Red Wedding. The list goes on and on of its unparalleled achievements.

Rarely have I ever seen a television show that elicited such a visceral reaction within me. I loved each and every episode. And then Game of Thrones essentially pulled its pants down and took a massive shit right on my face.

And I’m not sure I can ever forgive it.

So, I approach the prequel series House of the Dragon with understandable trepidation and caution. I’m not typically a fan of prequels, and I’m not sure I care about the early days of the Targaryen dynasty. Can Dragon live and breathe as a stand-alone entity out of the shadow of its predecessor? Can audiences enjoy this series knowing what comes down the line? Can we ever forgive those who destroyed one of the greatest fantasy series ever made?

The answers are: yes, probably, and not likely.

House of the Dragon has been carefully crafted so adhere to George R. R. Martin’s writing’s original overall tone. It’s stately and regal in all the right ways. It celebrates pageantry and palace intrigue. It also remembers that there is great power in watching dragons burn things alive. Yet, what it lacks is Thrones‘ tremendous forward momentum, labyrinthine plot, and deliciously unique characters. Devotees of Thrones will likely appreciate House of the Dragon, but I wonder how casual viewers will react.

Whereas Game of Thrones mostly focused on who would sit on the Iron Throne, House of the Dragon remains very clear that the Targaryen line owns the throne. Rather than the intricate plotting, backstabbing, and murderous incest that we all loved, Dragon instead focuses on lineage. On succession. Which Targaryen will inherit the throne, and will it ever be a woman?

Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys I, the king of the Seven Kingdoms who sits on the Iron Throne. He’s a good man, a loving husband who is dealt with a tragedy that throws his line of succession in turmoil. Will his brother, the mad Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), prove stable enough to run a kingdom? Or will a male-dominated world accept young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as the queen of the Seven Kingdoms? There are additional subplots and characters, but that remains the central conceit of the series. Imagine Succession with dragons, and you’re pretty much there.

Honestly, it’s very difficult to make a full assessment of the series. To say why would probably be a spoiler. It pivots in the middle of the first season, and it that could significantly change the tone of the back-half not yet provided to critics. Visually, Dragon looks fantastic, giving us an older, seemingly cleaner King’s Landing during happier times. We haven’t yet seen as many locales as Thrones gave us, but the costumes and sets are as lovingly rendered here as before.

Performance-wise, for me, young Milly Alcock delivers the best work as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Her’s is a carefully calculated performance, one that gives hints and echoes of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. Matt Smith also has a great time with the insane, bloodthirsty, and throne-hungry Daemon. Yet, there’s no one as married to the material as Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage. Perhaps that person will come.

At the end of the day, I’m willing to go along for the dragon ride. What I’ve seen has given me enough to keep my interest, and the idea of Succession with dragons greatly intrigues me. Once you sort of shift your expectations away from a Game of Thrones sequel, then you’ll likely appreciate it more. There’s a lot of good here to warrant your attention and patience.

But I must admit that I watch with the irrational hope that someone finds a Red Priestess who sees and changes the future. Yes, I do think we should retcon Game of Thrones. It’s a fantasy world with dragons and magic. Surely we can change the future, right? Rewrite it? Change the ending so that it doesn’t feel… insulting and offensive to those who loved the series.

That would almost be better than having a dragon of my own.

But who am I kidding?

Dracarys 4eva.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday night on HBO.