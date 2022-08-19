There’s no denying that Abbott Elementary is a sensation, and there is just as much care behind the camera as there is with the devoted, hilarious performances on screen. Backing up the brilliant Quinta Brunson are Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, two producers eager to help guide the show to its funniest destination.

Halpern and Schumacker have worked together on a lot of comedies, including Powerless, Cougar Town, and iZombie. While their work has always been grounded in a comedic world, their contributions to Abbott Elementary is one of the most relatable to date. Casting is an essential element to the success of the ABC sitcom, so I was eager to talk to them about the process of getting everyone into the room–especially breakout Supporting Actress nominee Janelle James. The duo also worked on the runaway sensation, Harley Quinn, on HBO Max. Halpern and Schumacker comment on what it’s been like to see the animated hit grow and grow.

One of the most endearing qualities about Abbott is how it is being dubbed as a “little show that could” in a world of loud streaming comedies. The show remains genuine but strong, and it returns for its second season on September 21. There is palpable buzz for it to return, and this duo cannot wait to see where Brunson, and this fabulous cast, will take us next.