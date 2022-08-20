The African American Film Critics Association (“AAFCA”) held the 4th Annual AAFCA Awards today in Los Angeles at the SLS Hotel. As previously announced, “Abbott Elementary” won for Best TV Comedy and the show’s creator/writer/producer, Quinta Brunson won for Breakout Star, Netflix’s “Ozark” took home Best TV Drama, Peacock’s “Bel-Air” won for Best New Show – ensemble attendees included TJ Brady (co-showrunner, executive producer), Morgan Cooper (director, co-writer, executive producer), and cast members Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Akira Akbar, Kendria Spratt, Olly Scholotan and Jimmy Akingbola. “Black and Missing” (HBO) took home Best Documentary, ABC’s “Women of the Movement” won for Best Limited Series/Special, Apple’s “Pachinko” won for Best International Production. There was a tie for Best Ensemble between Apple’s “Swagger” (Executive Producer Reggie Rock Bythewood accepted the honor on the show’s behalf) and HBO’s “Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty,” Robin Thede the creator, writer, executive producer of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” accepted the award for Best Writing, Salli Richardson (“The Gilded Age”) won for Best TV Directing, and Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”) accepted the award for Best TV Acting, Male. Patina Miller (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan) won for Best TV Acting, Female and accepted her award virtually. HBO’s “Insecure” was also honored with the prestigious Impact Award, with Yvonne Orji accepting the award on the show’s behalf.

As previously announced, AAFCA bestowed special achievement honors on several industry leaders including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe who received the Ashley Boone Award, Alex Kurtzman who received AAFCA’s Ally Award, and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award went to the Warner Bros. Television Group. Warner Bros. Discovery Senior Vice President of Equity and Inclusion Karen Horne accepted the award on behalf of the studio. The ceremony was presided over by AAFCA president Gil Robertson.

The event’s presenters included Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Laz Alonso (“The Boys”), Dondre Whitfield, Thomas Jones (“Johnson”), Tami Roman (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Kim Coles (“Finding Happy”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Reasonable Doubt”).

2022 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

BEST TV COMEDY – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, 61st Street (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD – Insecure (HBO)

