This year, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed took the Live Action Short Film Oscar for their searing, frantic portrayal of violence, The Long Goodbye. That celebrated film qualified at the HollyShorts Film Festival, and this year’s fest concluded yesterday, and the winners were just announced. HollyShorts showed over 400 films across multiple genres, and I can attest to how many great films were shown. It couldn’t have been easy for the judges to make a decision.

Of note, Ben Proudfoot’s MINK! took home Best Documentary. The filmmaker has been nominated for back-to-back shorts in the Documentary Short category, and he won last year for The Queen of Basketball. Can he go three for three?

See below for the complete winners list.

Grand Prix Best Short : “Hallelujah,” Victor Gabriel (Oscar-Qualifying)

Best Live Action: “Mulaqat/Sandstorm,” Seemab Gul (Oscar-Qualifying)

Best Animation: “Scale,” Joseph Pierce (Oscar-Qualifying)

Best Director: “Sideral,” Carlos Segundo

Best Action: “Kickstart My Heart,” Kelsey Bollig

Best Comedy: “All I Ever Wanted,” Erin Lau

Best Costume Design: “Sauerdogs,” Carmen Granell

Best Drama: “Like the Ones I Used to Know,” Annie St-Pierre

Best Documentary: “Mink!,” Ben Proudfoot

Best Editing: “The Machine,” Rowan McKay

Best Female Screenplay Presented by BeCine: “Last Ship East,” Eris Qian

Best Horror: “Moshari,” Nuhash Humayun

Best International: “The Voice Actress,” Anna J. Takayama

Latinx Award Presented by Viacom International Studios: “Huella,” Gabriela Ortega

Best LGBTQIA+: “North Star,” P.J. Palmer starring Colman Domingo

Best Midnight Madness: “Homesick,” Will Seefried

Best Music Video: “Consensual,” Jeff Hilliard and Joey Danger

Best Producer: “Hallelujah,” Duran Jones

SAG Indie Winner: “My Jerome,” Adjani Salmon

Hawk Films Screenplay Award: “Mina Finds Her Edge!,” Robin Rose Singer

Best Sci-Fi: “Waltz of the Angels,” Braden Barton

Script Compass Screenplay Award: “In the Garden Of Tulips,” Ava Lalezarzadeh

Kodak Best Shot on Film: “North Pole,” Marija Apcevska

Kodak Shot on Film Super 8MM: “Deerwoods Deathtrap,” James P. Gannon

Kodak Shot on Film Honorable Mention: “Not the 80s,” Marleen Valien

Social Impact Award: “Stranger at the Gate,” Joshua Seftel

Best Student Film: “The Visit,” Ebele Tate

Best Thriller: “Wild Bitch,” Rebekka Johnson and Kate Nash

Best TV: “A Question of Service,” Erin Brown Thomas

Best TV Screenplay: “Forsyth County,” James Sasser

Best VFX: “Black Dragon” (“Rồng đen”)

Best Web Series: “Kura,” Vince McMillan

Women in Film Award: “Apart, Together,” Olivia Hang Zhou

ZEISS Presents: Hollyshorts Film Festival Achievement in Filmmaking and Cinematography: “Censor of Dreams,” Khalib Mohtaseb

ZEISS Presents: HollyShorts Film Festival Achievement in Filmmaking and Cinematography: Nancy Schreiber