The final season of Ozark presented music supervisor Gabe Hilfer with one last golden opportunity to wrap up the Bydes’ twisted, messy story using fresh tracks, tuning into classics from Al Green and Sam Cooke and contemporary hits from 21 Savage. One episode, “The Cousin of Death,” exclusively features songs from Nas’ 1994 blockbuster debut album, ‘Illmatic,’ the music serving as the soundtrack to Ruth’s day. Ozark has always used music in creative and illuminating ways, with Hilfer leaving it all out on the (turn)table for Ozark‘s final bow.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Hilfer details how music shaped the world of Ozark from day one and how Nas’ album, one that Hilfer holds dear, came to play a central role in one of the series’ final episodes.

Watch our complete interview with Emmy nominee Gabe Hilfer below:

Ozark streams on Netflix.