Ever wondered what it felt to vote for the Emmy® Awards? Awards Daily TV offers the next best thing! Vote in the 7th Annual Cooler Awards!

Things are getting super real as final round (Phase 2 in the biz) voting for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards kicks off today! As always, Awards Daily likes to recognize series we love with our own awards, so here are the Cooler Awards. This is our seventh year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support! For our nomination round, we received the most votes we’ve ever received!

Let’s keep that momentum going and vote in record numbers for the actual awards! It’s time for you to weigh in officially and anoint the winners!

The Rules

Voting on the 2022 Cooler Awards follows the Television Academy voting process as closely as possible. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make one selection per category. The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. You can also only vote once. Remember, do not predict the Emmy Awards here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2022 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

We do support ties. Two-way. Three-way. Whatever gets the most votes wins. It’s as easy as that.

One note: we did not request names or emails on the nomination round, but some of you changed your mind/forgot about someone. However, since we didn’t track names or emails, we had no way of finding your nominees. So, in the final round, we’re going back to asking for your name and email. We’re absolutely not doing anything with this data. We are 100% using them as identifiers only.

Voting closes on August 22, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET.

Winners for the 2022 Cooler Awards will be announced on September 9, three days before the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Award ceremony.

So, that’s it? Got it? Good.

Get to it!

VOTE NOW!!!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a href="https://chmoye.survey.fm/vote-for-7th-annual-awards-daily-tv-cooler-awards">View Survey</a>