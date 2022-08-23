Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan returns to television with Hulu’s Reboot, premiering September 20 on the streaming service. The series remains under embargo, but it comes with many baked-in oddities. First, it’s a streaming comedy that very much looks and feels like Modern Family — something tailor-made to appear on ABC. Second, it’s an inclusive series in several perspectives that simultaneously holds up and satirizes modern “woke” standards. I suppose you could say it truly has something for everyone.

Reboot stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu as cast and creative attempting a reboot of a once-beloved 2000’s family sitcom. Naturally, standards have changed, so the question remains can the team adapt accordingly?

We’ll see how audiences and critics react, but I would offer up Paul Reiser as someone experiencing a “moment” right now. Could this translate into Emmy recognition next season?

Meanwhile, here’s the trailer and a few stills from the series.

Check it out on September 20.