Sam Mendes’s look back:

Shot by Roger Deakins, the Emperor of Light.

Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, EMPIRE OF LIGHT is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, from Academy Award®-winning director Sam Mendes. Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones, Colin Firth

UPDATE: Searchlight has also dropped the first poster for Empire of Light.