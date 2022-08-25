The Todd Field film Tar, which is expected to screen at Telluride, has dropped a new Koyaanisqatsi-esque teaser. There has been some early word, reported on at Jordan Ruimy’s site. I personally take that kind of thing with a grain of salt. For one thing, movies don’t occur in a vacuum — although they probably do now more than they ever have. They often need audiences to shape perception — although now, much less so than they used to. But for another thing, in terms of the Oscars, we really do need to wait for reactions to see how it sits among the industry voters and critics. However, it sounds and looks interesting and daring.

Director/Writer: Todd Field Producers: Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert Cast: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong Story: From producer-writer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as the iconic musician Lydia Tár. TÁR examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world.