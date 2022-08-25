Prepping for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming White Noise, I recently read Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name on which the film is based. It’s a challenging novel, full of philosophical conversations about the nature of life and death. The novel exhilarates with the power of DeLillo’s skill as a brilliant writer, assuming you have the stomach for the at-times irrationally neurotic characters and his penchant for a meandering plot.

White Noise remains one of my most anticipated films of the fall season because I’m fascinated to see what Noah Baumbach will do with the material. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (she’s perfectly cast) star as parents trying to navigate an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its aftermath with their extended family. The film also stars Don Cheadle, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

I’m very intrigued to say the least.

Here’s the first look at the film which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week. It will drop in limited theaters and on Netflix in the fall.

WHITE NOISE

Date: Coming Soon

Writer: Noah Baumbach

Producers: Noah Baumbach, p.g.a., David Heyman, p.g.a., Uri Singer.

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith

Logline: At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo.