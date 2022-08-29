We have a busy season ahead of us. Next week marks the start of the 2023 Oscar season with start of the Venice and Telluride film festivals. The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies also happen over two nights. Then, a breather until the Toronto International Film Festival and the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards carry us into mid-September. So, this week, we’re putting our feet up and returning to an old favorite. We return to the Fantasy Oscar Draft between Megan, Joey, and Clarence. Is this the year that Megan finally takes home the gold?

We close the podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)