The 49th Telluride Film Festival is proud to present the following new feature films to play in its main program, the SHOW:

ARMAGEDDON TIME (d. James Gray, U.S., 2022) In person: James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway

(d. James Gray, U.S., 2022) In person: James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS (d. Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexico-U.S., 2022) In person: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Íker Sánchez Solano

(d. Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexico-U.S., 2022) In person: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Íker Sánchez Solano BOBI WINE, GHETTO PRESIDENT (d. Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, Uganda-U.K., 2022) In person: Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo, Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi

(d. Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, Uganda-U.K., 2022) In person: Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo, Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi BONES AND ALL (d. Luca Guadagnino, U.S., 2022) In person: Luca Guadagnino, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance

(d. Luca Guadagnino, U.S., 2022) In person: Luca Guadagnino, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance BROKER (d. Hirokazu Kore-eda, South Korea, 2022) In person: Hirokazu Kore-eda, Song Kang-ho

(d. Hirokazu Kore-eda, South Korea, 2022) In person: Hirokazu Kore-eda, Song Kang-ho CLOSE (d. Lukas Dhont, Belgium-France-Netherlands, 2022) In person: Lukas Dhont, Eden Dambrine

(d. Lukas Dhont, Belgium-France-Netherlands, 2022) In person: Lukas Dhont, Eden Dambrine A COMPASSIONATE SPY (d. Steve James, U.S.-U.K., 2022) In person: Steve James

(d. Steve James, U.S.-U.K., 2022) In person: Steve James THE CORRIDORS OF POWER (d. Dror Moreh, U.S., 2022) In person: Dror Moreh

(d. Dror Moreh, U.S., 2022) In person: Dror Moreh EMPIRE OF LIGHT (d. Sam Mendes, U.K.-U.S., 2022) In person: Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward

(d. Sam Mendes, U.K.-U.S., 2022) In person: Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward THE END OF THE WORLD (d. Matthew Tyrnauer, U.S., 2022) In person: Matthew Tyrnauer, Jonathan Lethem

(d. Matthew Tyrnauer, U.S., 2022) In person: Matthew Tyrnauer, Jonathan Lethem THE FUTURE TENSE (d. Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, Ireland, 2022) In person: Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor, Molly Lawlor

(d. Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, Ireland, 2022) In person: Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor, Molly Lawlor GODLAND (d. Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark-Iceland-France-Sweden, 2022) In person: Hlynur Pálmason, Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir

(d. Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark-Iceland-France-Sweden, 2022) In person: Hlynur Pálmason, Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir GOOD NIGHT OPPY (d. Ryan White, U.S., 2022) In person: Ryan White, Steve Squyres

(d. Ryan White, U.S., 2022) In person: Ryan White, Steve Squyres HOLY SPIDER (d. Ali Abbasi, Denmark-Germany-Sweden-France, 2022) In person: Ali Abbasi, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

(d. Ali Abbasi, Denmark-Germany-Sweden-France, 2022) In person: Ali Abbasi, Zar Amir Ebrahimi ICARUS: THE AFTERMATH (d. Bryan Fogel, U.S., 2022) In person: Bryan Fogel

(d. Bryan Fogel, U.S., 2022) In person: Bryan Fogel IF THESE WALLS COULD SING (d. Mary McCartney, U.K., 2022) In person: Mary McCartney

(d. Mary McCartney, U.K., 2022) In person: Mary McCartney LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER (d. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, U.K.-U.S., 2022) In person: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell

(d. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, U.K.-U.S., 2022) In person: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell LAST FLIGHT HOME (d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2022) In person: Ondi Timoner, Morgan Doctor, Rabbi Rachel Timoner, and the Timoner family

(d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2022) In person: Ondi Timoner, Morgan Doctor, Rabbi Rachel Timoner, and the Timoner family LIVING (d. Oliver Hermanus, U.K., 2022) In person: Oliver Hermanus, Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood

(d. Oliver Hermanus, U.K., 2022) In person: Oliver Hermanus, Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood THE MARCH ON ROME (d. Mark Cousins, Italy, 2022) In person: Mark Cousins

(d. Mark Cousins, Italy, 2022) In person: Mark Cousins MERKEL (d. Eva Weber, U.K.-Denmark-Germany, 2022) In person: Eva Weber

(d. Eva Weber, U.K.-Denmark-Germany, 2022) In person: Eva Weber MY NAME IS ALFRED HITCHCOCK (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2022) In person: Mark Cousins

(d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2022) In person: Mark Cousins ONE FINE MORNING (d. Mia Hansen-Løve, France, 2022) In person: Mia Hansen-Løve, Léa Seydoux

(d. Mia Hansen-Løve, France, 2022) In person: Mia Hansen-Løve, Léa Seydoux RETROGRADE (d. Matthew Heineman, U.S., 2022) In person: Matthew Heineman, General Sami Sadat, Matt Chaney

(d. Matthew Heineman, U.S., 2022) In person: Matthew Heineman, General Sami Sadat, Matt Chaney “SR.” (d. Chris Smith, U.S., 2022) In person: Chris Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey

(d. Chris Smith, U.S., 2022) In person: Chris Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey SQUARING THE CIRCLE (d. Anton Corbijn, U.K., 2022) In person: Anton Corbijn

(d. Anton Corbijn, U.K., 2022) In person: Anton Corbijn TÁR (d. Todd Field, U.S., 2022) In person: Todd Field, Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss

(d. Todd Field, U.S., 2022) In person: Todd Field, Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss TORI AND LOKITA (d. Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, Belgium-France, 2022) In person: Joely Mbundu

(d. Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, Belgium-France, 2022) In person: Joely Mbundu WILDCAT (d. Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost, U.S., 2022) In person: Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost, Harry Turner, Samantha Zwicker

(d. Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost, U.S., 2022) In person: Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost, Harry Turner, Samantha Zwicker WOMEN TALKING (d. Sarah Polley, U.S., 2022) In person: Sarah Polley, Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Kate Hallett, Liv McNeil

(d. Sarah Polley, U.S., 2022) In person: Sarah Polley, Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Kate Hallett, Liv McNeil THE WONDER (d. Sebastián Lelio, U.K.-Ireland, 2022) In person: Sebastián Lelio

The 2022 Silver Medallion Awards, given to recognize an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema, will be presented to Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett (with TÁR); award-winning writer-director Mark Cousins (with THE MARCH ON ROME and MY NAME IS ALFRED HITCHCOCK); and celebrated actor, writer, and filmmaker Sarah Polley(with WOMEN TALKING). Tribute programs include a selection of clips, the presentation of the Silver Medallion, and a screening of the aforementioned films.

Additional episodic works and short films also playing in the main program are:

ANASTASIA (d. Sarah McCarthy, U.K.-Russia, 2022) In person: Sarah McCarthy, Anastasiia Shevchenko, Vladislava Shevchenko, Mikhail Shevchenko

(d. Sarah McCarthy, U.K.-Russia, 2022) In person: Sarah McCarthy, Anastasiia Shevchenko, Vladislava Shevchenko, Mikhail Shevchenko ANGOLA DO YOU HEAR US? VOICES FROM A PLANTATION PRISON (d. Cinque Northern, U.S., 2022) In person: Cinque Northern, Liza Jessie Peterson

(d. Cinque Northern, U.S., 2022) In person: Cinque Northern, Liza Jessie Peterson THE BEST CHEF IN THE WORLD (d. Ben Proudfoot, U.S., 2022) In person: Ben Proudfoot

(d. Ben Proudfoot, U.S., 2022) In person: Ben Proudfoot GUERRILLA HABEAS (d. Emma Wall and Betsy Hershey, U.S., 2022) In person: Emma Wall, Betsy Hershey, Gregory Copeland, Baba Sillah, Mamou Drame

(d. Emma Wall and Betsy Hershey, U.S., 2022) In person: Emma Wall, Betsy Hershey, Gregory Copeland, Baba Sillah, Mamou Drame LE PUPILLE (d. Alice Rohrwacher, Italy-U.S., 2022)

(d. Alice Rohrwacher, Italy-U.S., 2022) MARIANNE (d. Lara Porzak and Rebecca Ressler, U.S., 2022) In person: Lara Porzak, Rebecca Ressler, Marianne Wiggins

(d. Lara Porzak and Rebecca Ressler, U.S., 2022) In person: Lara Porzak, Rebecca Ressler, Marianne Wiggins RUSSIA [1985-1999] TRAUMAZONE (d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2022)

(d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2022) THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST Episode 1 (d. Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, U.S., 2022)

“While it can often feel like the world is crumbling around us, I continue to remind myself, at least we have movies,” remarks TFF executive director Julie Huntsinger. “And for every bit of doubt that meets that sentiment, our resolve to keep it true is exponentially intensified. My hope for this year’s Festival is that as our film-watching community gathers in Telluride, we remember that we cannot take this act for granted; that we will continue on after the Festival’s end and redouble our efforts to ensure we will long be able to sit in a dark room and be fortified by the enchanting and sometimes difficult stories we see. This year’s films challenge us and remind us how wonderful and hard it is to be alive.”

TFF’s 2022 Guest Directors, Kantemir Balagov and Kira Kovalenko, serve as key collaborators in the Festival’s programming decisions. Both will be present to introduce their finely curated film selections:

ELEGY OF A VOYAGE (d. Aleksandr Sokurov, France-Russia-Netherlands, 2001)

(d. Aleksandr Sokurov, France-Russia-Netherlands, 2001) GETTING TO KNOW THE BIG, WIDE WORLD (d. Kira Muratova, Soviet Union, 1978)

(d. Kira Muratova, Soviet Union, 1978) L’ATALANTE (d. Jean Vigo, France, 1934)

(d. Jean Vigo, France, 1934) OASIS (d. Lee Chang-dong, South Korea, 2002)

(d. Lee Chang-dong, South Korea, 2002) WHERE IS THE FRIEND’S HOME? (d. Abbas Kiarostami, Iran, 1987)

(d. Abbas Kiarostami, Iran, 1987) THE WONDERS (d. Alice Rohrwacher, Italy-Switzerland-Germany, 2014)

“It was important to us to include the films that not only changed us as directors but also struck us as a miracle,” comment Balagov and Kovalenko. “They keep us from getting used to war and its nightmare, allow us to feel human and inspire hope that darkness will eventually vanish.”

Five film revival programs include two shows presented in collaboration with The Film Foundation: the five-hour miniseries EIGHT DEADLY SHOTS (d. Mikko Niskanen, Finland, 1972); ÉL (d. Luis Buñuel, Mexico, 1953); two shows presented by Serge Bromberg of Lobster Films: THE MÉLIÈS AMERICAN NEGATIVES: World Premiere 3-D Screening and THE ROBBER SYMPHONY (d. Friedrich Feher, U.K., 1936); as well as KENTUCKY PRIDE (d. John Ford, U.S., 1925).

Backlot, Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring films about movies and portraits of artists, musicians, and cultural icons, will screen the following programs:

1341 FRAMES OF LOVE AND WAR (d. Ran Tal, Israel-U.S.-U.K., 2022)

(d. Ran Tal, Israel-U.S.-U.K., 2022) DESPERATE SOULS, DARK CITY AND THE LEGEND OF MIDNIGHT COWBOY (d. Nancy Buirski, U.S., 2022)

(d. Nancy Buirski, U.S., 2022) FRAGMENTS OF PARADISE (d. KD Davison, U.S., 2022)

(d. KD Davison, U.S., 2022) THE LAST RIDER (d. Alex Holmes, U.K., 2022)

(d. Alex Holmes, U.K., 2022) THE MÉLIÈS MYSTERY (d. Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange, France, 2021)

(d. Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange, France, 2021) MIÚCHA, THE VOICE OF BOSSA NOVA (d. Daniel Zarvos and Liliane Mutti, Brazil-France, 2022)

(d. Daniel Zarvos and Liliane Mutti, Brazil-France, 2022) THE PADILLA AFFAIR (d. Pavel Giroud, Spain-Cuba, 2022)

(d. Pavel Giroud, Spain-Cuba, 2022) SALVATORE: SHOEMAKER OF DREAMS (d. Luca Guadagnino, Italy, 2020)

(d. Luca Guadagnino, Italy, 2020) SEE YOU FRIDAY, ROBINSON (d. Mitra Farahani, France, 2022)

Special Screenings and Festivities programmed throughout the Festival include ORLANDO (d. Sally Potter, U.K.-Russia-Italy-France-Netherlands, 1992); THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE (d. Kathlyn Horan, U.S., 2022); THE FIRE WITHIN: A REQUIEM FOR KATIA AND MAURICE KRAFFT (d. Werner Herzog, U.K.-France-Switzerland-U.S., 2022); THEATER OF THOUGHT (d. Werner Herzog, U.S., 2022); WERNER HERZOG: RADICAL DREAMER (d. Thomas von Steinaecker, Germany-U.K., 2022); Bobi Wine in Concert; and a poster signing with 49th TFF poster artist Leanne Shapton.