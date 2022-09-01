When filmmakers take a break from telling other people’s stories and draw inspiration from their own past, the result can be pure magic. In recent years, Pedro Almodóvar’s PAIN AND GLORY and Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA come to mind. Now it’s time for 5-time Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu to look back, reflect and deliver his cinematic memoirs with BARDO (OR FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS), his first narrative feature since THE REVENANT (2015). Premiering in competition at the 79th Venice Film Festival, the film didn’t quite floor me the way those other two did, but it sure is a 3-hour directorial tour-de-force, showcasing epic filmmaking at its most sincerely, messily personal.

Iñárritu’s alter ego Silverio (played by Daniel Giménez Cacho) is a Mexican journalist/documentarian who’s found success in the US and been living in LA for 20 years. To prepare his acceptance speech for a tribute award, he finds himself thinking about where he came from and tumbles down a mad rabbit hole that stretches as far back as the Spanish colonization. In the process, we meet Silverio’s wife and two teenage children, learn about their experience emigrating to America and grappling with their sense of identity. We accompany them on a trip back to Mexico and feel the cultural shock of the Returned. Then we see them re-enter their chosen home up north, greeted by the usual, casual discriminations and reminded that they’ll always be considered outsiders. Scattered in between are many fantasy sequences involving Silverio’s dead parents, unborn child, his son’s pet axolotls, reenactments of the Mexican-American war, a conversation with the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and more. While one can hardly speak of a coherent plot that connects the individual dots, all these events and milestones eventually do coalesce into something approaching a stream of consciousness – ancient, impossibly tangled yet illuminating all at once.

Unlike ROMA, whose scope was strictly limited to Cuarón’s childhood memories, BARDO goes beyond those to focus on Iñárritu’s immigrant experience as well as the historical context for Mexico’s border disputes. Some of the anecdotes featured in the film may seem random at first, but as we gradually come to realize, century-old questions of statehood and belonging ultimately shape our understanding of culture, heritage, and are among the most personal questions we can ask ourselves. Could the screenplay still be edited down to a more concise form? Probably. But the ambition of the undertaking and the cumulative, delirium-inducing effect of such a kaleidoscopic chronicle are undeniable all the same.

MVP of the project is Iñárritu the director. Instead of going quiet and intimate like Almodóvar and Cuarón did, he brings out the fireworks. Following a gorgeously poetic, dialogue-free opening scene, we land in an operating theater where something you’ve never seen at a movie birth takes place. It’s completely bananas and sets the tone for the next 170 minutes. You know right away to expect comedy, fantasy, an unreliable/fanciful narrative and wild directorial flourishes. All of these come about in quick succession. We get a flooded subway train that somehow transitions to an apartment under water. Characters fall asleep and wake up in different times and yet carry on without missing a beat. Dreams and memory soon bleed into each other and it’s quite a trip.

Netflix obviously gave Iñárritu a huge budget to realize his vision and you can see every cent on screen. Elaborate sets and props are created and there are a number of massive set pieces that highlight the director’s killer instincts for composition and choreography. There’s a scene in the last hour of the film which sees Silverio walking through the streets when, all around him, people start to topple over and die, leaving a trail of bodies that leads him to a whole mountain of corpses on an empty square. It’s a striking sight that surprises again when the centerpiece transforms into something else, revealing a new, meta meaning to everything you’ve just seen. They way Iñárritu plays with the viewer’s perception and switches between dramatic and comedic tones feels easy, organic. There’s music to the flow of his direction.

Cacho also deserves to be singled out for his grounded, richly human lead performance. This role requires him to relive all the emotions one goes through from cradle to grave, and he did it winningly, giving this often crazy film its beating heart. Legendary DP Darius Khondji is predictably superb, imbuing the meticulously lit landscapes and interiors with quiet grandeur. There’s also a prolonged dance scene where Khondji’s camera weaves in, out, over and around the crowd like nobody’s business. The fluency and grace of the camera operation both off-the-charts impressive.

As a work of dizzying variety and surprise, BARDO mirrors the rollercoaster ride that is life itself. It took me a while to get into its groove, but once I did, it really moved.